Grindrod’s water utility has been placed under an advisory issue following a power outage Saturday, causing an interruption to the service. (File photo)

Grindrod water supply placed under advisory notice

Saturday power outage resulted in interruption to the service

Grindrod’s water supply has been placed under a precautionary water quality advisory.

The Regional District of North Okanagan – Grindrod Water Utility, in conjunction with Interior Health, made the decision Saturday as a precaution due to a power outage causing an interruption in water service.

“The RDNO will be monitoring the water quality and GRW customers will be notified when the advisory is rescinded via road signs, the RDNO website and the Grindrod Water e-mail alert system,” said the regional district.

Until the Water Quality Advisory is rescinded, the following customers should exercise caution when using water for consumption purposes:

Young children;

Elderly;

People with weakened immune systems. (Customers who are unsure whether their immune system is compromised should discuss with a physician if they should always take these precautions).

For these customers, water intended for the following uses should be boiled for one minute:

drinking;

preparing any foods;

mixing baby formula;

washing fruits and vegetables to be eaten raw;

making beverages or ice;

brushing teeth.


Drinking water

