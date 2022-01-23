Grizzli Winery is hosting three Valentine’s Day events over four days. (Contributed)

Grizzli Winery is hosting three Valentine’s Day events over four days. (Contributed)

Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna to host a trio of Valentine’s Day events

There will be three events over four days running from Feb. 11-14

West Kelowna’s Grizzli Winery has a series of romantic events lined up for Valentine’s day.

Three events are planned over four days, Feb. 11 to 14, for couples to indulge in.

“There’s no better way to celebrate February and all the love that surrounds us than by supporting local and enjoying some live music or participating in a paint class,” said Breanna Nathorst, Marketing and Events Supervisor, Grizzli Winery. “Not only are these romantic activities that you can do while enjoying a glass of wine, but you’re also supporting our local artists and musicians while doing them.”

Local artists Anna Jacyszyn (Feb. 11) and The Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne Trio (Feb. 14) are set to perform. There is also a painting event that will be taught by local artist Randall Young.

The event on Friday, Feb. 11 is free and walk-ins are welcome. Sunday (Feb. 13) and Monday (Feb. 14) have tickets available to purchase.

“Don’t have a sweetheart? Grab your friend and invite them to enjoy a fabulous night out,” said Nathorst.

For more information, go to https://www.grizzliwinery.com/events

READ MORE: Sip, Savour and Stay with Dine Around Okanagan

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC WineEventsKelowna

Previous story
Omicron may be peaking but COVID-19 isn’t done with us just yet: Tam
Next story
Indo Canadian group in Manitoba working to find relatives of frozen family

Just Posted

Penticton Vees’ Luc Wilson completed his three-point night, adding a goal on the powerplay to extend the Vees lead to 5-3 in the third in home ice hockey action against the Victoria Grizzlies in a game in November, 2021. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Grizzli Winery is hosting three Valentine’s Day events over four days. (Contributed)
Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna to host a trio of Valentine’s Day events

The District of Coldstream will look to address light pollution at its next council meeting Monday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Pixabay photo)
Coldstream staff look to address light pollution

Ryan Oliverius will produce a docu-series called Decolonizing Wellness thanks to a $10,000 sponsorship from Telus Storyhive Voices. (Submitted photo)
Okanagan Indian Band council member to produce video series on Indigenous health