Video footage captures a bear mock charging a man in Rossland in early September 2021. (jdthegeneral/Instagram)

Video footage captures a bear mock charging a man in Rossland in early September 2021. (jdthegeneral/Instagram)

Grizzly bear mock charges man in Kootenay town

Rossland-Trail WildSafeBC reports the grizzly interaction occurred on Railway Avenue, Sept. 2

A video of a man being mock charged in Rossland comes just as Rossland-Trail WildSafeBC reported that grizzly bear mock charged someone walking on Railway Avenue in Rossland on Thursday (Sept. 2).

“With bears ramping up their calorie intake in preparation for winter, we are urging all local folks to be extremely vigilant about attractants in their yards and to take all precautions so we all remain safe,” Cheyanna Shypitka, Rossland-Trail WildSafeBC coordinator, posted Friday on the organization’s Facebook page.

She advises locals to carry bear spray and know how to use it.

As well, Shypitka reminds the public to lock doors to their homes, sheds and cars at all times, remove bird feeders and pick all fruit from trees.

Keep garbage and compost secure and never put trash out early on garbage day.

“It’s up to us to manage our attractants so that wildlife doesn’t get acclimated to human presence,” she says.

“Studies and experience have shown that this preventative approach is the best way for communities to stay safe and wildlife to stay wild.”

Read more: Spike in bear sightings prompts reminder to all households in Trail and Rossland

Read more: Video: Young grizzly released outside of Trail area


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailgrizzlyRosslandWildlife

Previous story
Hedges Butte wildfire outside of Penticton now a Wildfire of Note
Next story
1 dead, 4 injured in Highway 1 crash east of Revelstoke

Just Posted

Vernon Coun. Dalvir Nahal lost her battle with cancer Sunday, Sept. 5, and died at the age of 45 in Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (File photo)
Vernon mourns passing of beloved councillor

Shannon Zaitsoff and his daughter, Sarah, successfully back up their wagon between cones at the 109th IPE in 2008. Of course, this would be the week thousands would flock to Armstrong for the annual fair but, for the second straight year the popular event has been cancelled by COVID. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #24084)
North Okanagan history in pictures

Hunters are being reminded by the B.C. Wildfire Service there is no hunting in the White Rock Lake wildfire area. (Black Press - file photo)
Hunters reminded to stay out of White Rock Lake wildfire area

Climate will be the focus of an all-candidates forum in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding. The forum will be held virtually through Zoom on Friday, Sept. 10, starting at 7 p.m., hosted by Shuswap Climate Action and Vernon Climate Action Now. (Black Press - file photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap election candidates to be grilled on climate