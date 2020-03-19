Shoppers Drug Mart is among the stores with Vernon-area locations holding senior shopping hour at the start of every day. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Grocery stores hold senior shopping hours in the Vernon area

Seniors with a higher health risk during the COVID-19 pandemic can turn to these locations

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, grocery stores are among the few crowded places left in the North Okanagan.

To help those most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus get their shopping done safely, a number of stores have reserved their first hour of operation to seniors. Here are the stores holding senior shopping hours in the Vernon area.

On March 17 Sobeys announced its franchises would begin holding senior shopping hours to provide those most vulnerable with a “calm, relaxed environment to complete their grocery shopping,” in the words of president and CEO Michael Medline.

The shopping hours place an emphasis on seniors, who have a higher chance of contracting a fatal case of COVID-19, but are also open to people with disabilities or compromised immune systems.

Medline said the shopping hours would be in place for the first hour of store operations by Friday (March 20) this week.

Enderby’s IGA got a jump on that timeline, holding its first senior shopping hour March 18 from 7 to 8 a.m. Assistant manager Matt Briard said the shopping hour had a good turnout.

Save-On-Foods locations in Vernon are also following the Sobeys initiative, holding senior shopping hours from 7 to 8 a.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart started its senior shopping hours earlier this week.

Buy-Low Foods got in on the idea Tuesday and on March 18 all locations started the shopping day with seniors only. For Vernon’s Buy-Low location on 25th Avenue, senior shopping hour runs from 8 to 9 a.m.

Vernon’s Butcher Boys Grocery Store hasn’t announced a senior hour, but the store will continue its longstanding delivery service. Groceries can be ordered online to be delivered between 3:30 and 6:00 p.m. Customers can email info@butcherboys.ca with a shopping list, phone number and address.

