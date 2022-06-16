Ground breaks on Vernon’s new peanut pool

Vernon Coun. Teresa Durning (left), Mayor Victor Cumming, MLA Harwinder Sandhu, and Coun. Kari Gares break ground for the revitalization of the Lakeview Peanut Wading Pool June 14. (City of Vernon photo)

Construction will be getting underway this summer on a long-awaited Greater Vernon Recreation project.

Officials recently broke ground for the revitalization of the Lakeview Wading Pool, also known as the Peanut Pool for its iconic peanut shape.

The $3.3-million project is jointly funded by all three orders of government.

“This project has certainly created a splash in the community and the Lakeview Pool has been a valued part of our community where years of treasured memories were made,” said Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu. “I’m so glad to see the work underway to revitalize the pool, so that families can continue staying active, keeping cool, and making summer memories for many years come.”

The revitalization project will include: replacement of the pool basin; a new change room, washroom and mechanical room building; and enhancements to the park with the addition of a small spray park. The project is intended to increase accessibility for users and make the space more inviting and sustainable for future use by the Greater Vernon community.

“This is an extremely exciting project for our community,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “We’ve heard several stories from people who played in the pool as a kid many years ago, and as they got older, they brought their own kids – and grandkids – to experience the same great fun. In fact, I used to bring my own kids to play here and they loved it! This pool has served several generations in the Greater Vernon area and we know this revitalization project will make it possible to serve many more.”

The pool was originally opened to the public in 1958. Once the revitalization is complete, residents will notice that the newly constructed pool will feature a different shaped basin for accessibility purposes. However, based on the results of public engagement that was conducted earlier this year, the site will still feature the peanut shape in creative ways, to pay homage to the former pool’s design.

The new pool and spray park are tentatively scheduled to open for the summer of 2023.

READ MORE: Flooding closes some Vernon trail sections

READ MORE: Emergency siren sought at Vernon’s Predator Ridge

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Outdoors and RecreationSwimmingVernon