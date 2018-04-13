Ground saturation likely cause of landslide

A geotechnical engineering report has confirmed that Tuesday’s landslide most likely occurred as a result of saturated ground conditions on a steep embankment located above Eastside Road in Okanagan Landing.

Debris from the Eastside Road landslide has been removed and temporary improvements have been completed to ensure that the site is safe.

“We are currently preparing a plan to permanently stabilize and repair the embankment area where the slide occurred,” said James Rice, Vernon public works manager. “Work will likely occur within the next four-to-six weeks.”

One property was significantly damaged in the slide, which occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday, and more than 300 residents lost power for most of the day.

City crews will continue to monitor road side ditches and culverts in the area to ensure drainage systems continue to function as intended.

