Groundwater well licensing workshops offered in Vernon

All non-domestic groundwater users must have a licence by March 2022

Changes to groundwater licensing could be creating some headaches for users.

To help residents with the process of obtaining a water licence and paying water rental fees, a workshop is coming to town Thursday, July 18.

“This will save members of the community time, errors and money,” said Elizabeth Corbett, who works in the Water Allocation department at the BC Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

The free workshop will help non-domestic groundwater users applying for their water licence. According to the Water Sustainability Act, all non-domestic groundwater users must have a licence by March 2022.

The workshops takes place at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the FLNORD office at 2501-14th Ave. A fourth session may be added if required.

“We are trying to get as many people out to our workshop as possible,” said Corbett.

To request additional details or register for the workshop email elizabeth.corbett@gov.bc.ca or call (250) 260-4635.

For more information and links to checklists on Groundwater Well Licensing requirements visit www.frontcounterbc.gov.bc.ca and click on ‘Read more and apply here’.

