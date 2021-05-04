An 82-unit group home is planned for Reimche Road in Lake Country. (Architectural drawing)

Group home back on the Lake Country books

Plans are developing for an 82-unit group home at 3118 Reimche Road.

The three-storey long-term care facility is within the Agricultural Land Reserve but has been granted a conditional exclusion. The owner must provide the Agricultural Land Commission with proof of a building permit for a development with a residential density of 30 units/hectare by June 21, 2021.

Lake Country council approved the permit at its April 20 meeting.

The 2.08-hectare (5.15-acre) property currently has a single home in the southwest portion, which will be demolished.

The new group home will be constructed by New Town Architecture and Engineering.

At the time of rezoning in 2012, two covenants were registered on title requiring a minimum of 3,000 square metres of parkland (for a neighbourhood park), 10 metres of road dedication along the east property line, and a pedestrian improvement levy of $75 per residential unit to be provided prior to development. A road connection between Reimche and Woodsdale Road is no longer needed since a road is already under construction.

Instead of a road dedication, parks staff said a six-metre trail dedication would be preferable along the west side of the property as it would provide a pedestrian connection to the new park, protect a significant maple tree from development, and allow the trail to integrate with the park.

“It has been some time since this file was previously in front of council,” chief administrative officer Tanya Garost said in her report.

“The passage of time has allowed the advancement of other projects which has changed the original vision for this property.”

Group home back on the Lake Country books

