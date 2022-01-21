Pokémon GO is an augmented-reality smartphone game. (File photo)

Pokémon GO is an augmented-reality smartphone game. (File photo)

Group of ‘aggressive’ men corner young woman, friend playing Pokémon GO in Chase

Chase RCMP said the men accused the friends of criminal activity

Police say a pair of Chase residents, while out catching Pokémon, also caught the attention of a some “aggressive adult men.”

According to Sgt. Barry Kennedy, at 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 Chase RCMP received a call from a “frightened young woman.” Kennedy said the caller and her friend were playing the game Pokémon GO (a game in which you use a mobile device to detect and capture virtual Pokémon characters) in a parking lot, when they were surrounded by a group of men who accused them of being involved in criminal activity.

After confronting the woman and her friend, the men reportedly departed in two trucks, one black and the other white. The women hurried home, uninjured but “understandably quite shaken,” said Kennedy.

Police conducted patrols but were unable to find the vehicles the men left in.

