(Canadian Press photo)

Group says 78 women, girls, killed across Canada in last six months

Nearly one-in-six of the women were Indigenous

A research group is hoping to draw more attention to femicide — the killing of women and girls — by publicly disclosing the names of Canadian victims.

The Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability issued a listing this week of 78 victims identified through media reports across the country in the first half of 2018.

The list reads like a journalistic catalogue of violence against women and girls, mostly domestic in nature, identifying victims by age, location and name, where possible. In a number of cases, however, the names are missing.

“This is largely due to a growing trend in some jurisdictions not to release names of victims,” the observatory said in a report on its website.

“We feel it is still important to include an entry for this individual to remember her as a femicide victim.”

The majority of cases were reported in Ontario, followed by Quebec, Manitoba and Alberta.

Of the 78 victims counted, 12 of them are listed as Indigenous — a factor the report’s authors said was important to highlight, “given the high risks faced by Indigenous women and girls and the ongoing national inquiry into this situation.”

READ MORE: Sharing truth with art at inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women

READ MORE: Greyhound to end bus service in B.C., Alberta

But the authors note such cases are often under-counted because media reports, on which the numbers are based, don’t always include details such as ethnicity.

The observatory was established last year by the University of Guelph’s Centre for the Study of Social and Legal Responses to Violence with a goal of documenting femicide cases and the responses to those deaths by governments and other institutions.

There were several media reports from January through June of this year of “suspicious deaths” or disappearances of women and girls that have not been included in the report, along with deaths resulting from auto accidents or other clearly random acts, said the report’s authors.

However, the report said the number of victims could be revised upwards, depending on the outcomes of investigations into those deaths.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘What we expected:’ Trucker in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail
Next story
Vernon social partners moving towards solutions

Just Posted

Car rams police cruiser near Vernon

Officer uninjured, suspect still sought by RCMP

Armstrong to craft new sewer, water rates

Input from public meetings received at council July 9

Vernon social partners moving towards solutions

Committee understands fear, anger and frustration that some local businesses have experienced as a result of the lack of shelter beds and the need for more treatment and recovery programs

Vernon businesses applaud safety recommendations

Vernon business community eager for downtown safety improvements

Force puts Vernon to task to tackle safety

Activate Safety Task Force makes recommendations to council

Canada will not double its defence budget despite calls from Trump: Trudeau

The U.S. president has continually clashed with other NATO nations

Ogopogos, Browns battle to draw

Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League showdown Monday night

B.C. naturopath fined $20,000 over improper cosmetic injections

Allan Strauss of Maple Ridge also surrendered his licence for four years

Gardener’s Diary: Two special requests answered

Given to me are two recipes that I have been asked for over the years.

Vernon apartment starts up in June

Canada Morgage Housing Corporation released the June 2018 stats on July 10.

Parents of Humboldt Broncos player killed in crash sue truck driver, bus maker

The suit alleges the Broncos bus should have seatbelts

Group says 78 women, girls, killed across Canada in last six months

Nearly one-in-six of the women were Indigenous

Canadians register exhibition split

Preparing to host provincial 11U AAA baseball playdowns

UBC ‘breakthrough discovery’ will change treatment for COPD patients

By 2020, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is expected to be the third leading cause of death worldwide.

Most Read