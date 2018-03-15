Groups share Games legacy funds

Vernon Area 2017 55+ BC Games President Wee Yee (centre, holding cheque) along with board members of the local organizing committee and VIP guests celebrate the distribution of $66,776 and in-kind legacy items with representatives from recipient local organizations. (Photo submitted)

North Okanagan groups and organizations will share the 55+ BC Games Legacy Fund.

The Vernon and area games cash legacy of $46,000 resulted from an overall surplus of $92,000 with half of the funds being distributed in the area to local organizations and the other half being contributed to the BC Seniors Games Society.

In addition to the cash legacy, there was more than $20,000 in-kind legacy provided to local organizations. The surplus was realized through the efficient management of the event budget and the generosity of over 140 local sponsors.

Following a very successful Vernon and aArea 2017 55+ BC Games, the local host society declared a Legacy Fund of approximately $50,000 and announced that award amounts up to $5,000 would be awarded to eligible organizations.

Organizations in Greater Vernon, Armstrong and Spallumcheen that provide and promote sport, activities or events primarily for the 55+ community were eligible to receive grants or in-kind legacy items. A total of 22 applications were received from community groups.

“The committee did its due diligence and eventually narrowed down the applications to 13 successful recipients who will share the $46,000 cash legacy,” said Bruce Cummings, director of sport for the Games. “In addition, there are 13 organizations that received or will receive in-kind donations totaling more than $20,000 from the 55+ Games.”

Funding will be primarily to support the development of facilities, programs or services which promote an active, healthy lifestyle for active residents aged 55+.

Funds must be used by Dec. 31 and documented with a follow-up report.

The 2017 55+ BC Games were held Sept. 12-16, 2017 in Greater Vernon, Armstrong and Spallumcheen, with more than 3,500 athletes and 1,365 volunteers taking part in the games.

A list of organizations receiving funding or in-kind legacy is below:

Armstrong District Fish & Game Association: $5,005 – $1,900 cash $3,105 in kind (targets);

Armstrong & District Curling Club: $2,500 cash;

Armstrong Seniors Activity Centre: $2,849 cash;

City of Vernon: $5,000 in kind (Bocce Courts in Polson Park);

Halina Seniors Centre: $5,000 cash;

Greater Vernon Recreation Services: $805 in kind (two-way radios);

North Okanagan Cycling Society: $4,370 cash;

Okanagan Masters Soccer Association: $480 in kind (soccer balls);

Pleasant Valley Secondary School: $160 in kind (badminton nets);

Ribbons of Green Trails Society: $500 cash;

Vernon Amateur Athletics: $12,200 – $5,000 cash and $7,200 in kind (track equipment);

Vernon Curling Club: $3,180 cash;

Vernon Horseshoe Club: $3,650 – $3,500 cash and $150 in kind (horseshoes);

Vernon Kokanee Swim Club: $5,000 cash;

Vernon Lawn Bowling Club: $4,806 – $2,650 cash and $2,156 in kind (portable score signs);

Vernon Pickleball Association: $5,721 – $5,000 cash and $721 in kind (nets, balls, clipboards);

Vernon Table Tennis Club: $750 in kind (table tennis tables and balls);

Vernon Tennis Association: $4,800 – $4,500 cash and $300 in kind (tennis balls);

Also donated in conjunction with the City of Vernon Safety Department:

Okanagan Landing and District Community Association: $2,500 in kind (AED);

Vernon Horseshoe Club: $2,500 in kind (AED);



