Grouse Creek evac order lifted

Cooler weather and a bit of rain helped firefighters keep the Grouse Creek fire away from structures. Photo courtesy B.C. Wildfire

At 848 acres, the Grouse Creek wildfire is still considered active, but cooler temperatures and rain have helped crews in suppression efforts by reducing fire intensity and activity.

Due to ongoing cooler conditions and success in containing the Grouse Creek fire away from structures, the SLRD rescinded the evacuation order for the communities of Ponderosa and McGillivray.

Crews continue to make good progress on the ground. Cool conditions with a chance of showers in the coming days are expected to result in decreased fire behaviour. Light rain fell over the fire area this morning. Crews continue to work on containment and contingency lines along the east and north flanks of the fire perimeter.

A fire night watch crew from the Birken Fire Department will be patrolling the area. The N’Quatqua Band is hosting some of the firefighting personnel.