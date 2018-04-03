Growing grass fire near Vernon

A rapidly growing grass fire sparked in the hills near Vernon Tuesday was contained alsmost as quickly as it spread.

The approximately two acre blaze near the Vernon Army Camp and Allan Brooks Nature Centre started around 2:30 p.m.

Vernon and Coldstream firefighters are on scene at the fire, which is just off Clerke Road near Highway 97.

“Quick response from fire crews when we saw a grassfire burning just below the Nature Centre,” the ABNC Society posted on Facebook.

A Morning Star reporter is also on scene.

Further details will be released as they become available.

