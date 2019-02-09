Ben Tyner

GSAR volunteer injured during cowboy search

Major crimes unit now investigating disappearance of Merritt man

A Princeton Ground Search and Rescue volunteer was injured when he was thrown from his snowmobile during the search for a missing Merritt cowboy.

The man, who was an experienced snowmobiler, suffered a fractured pelvis, according to Princeton GSAR manager Paul Fyfe.

He was transported to hospital and later released, said Fyfe, and faces at least a 12-week recovery.

The search for Ben Tyner was called off February 3, and last week RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit was called into the investigation.

Princeton GSAR was one of approximately 20 crews called to assist in the initial search for Tyner, 32, who works at the Nicola Ranch and was last seen January 26.

His horse was found two days later, riderless and in full tack.

Search for missing Merritt cowboy suspended

The search effort included dog teams, helicopters and drones, and was called off “due to the extensive coverage in the area where the horse was found…as well as extreme cold and poor weather conditions,” according to RCMP Constable Tracy Dunsmore.

Anyone with information or who saw Tyner anytime over the weekend of January 27 is asked to contact Merritt RCMP.

Tyner moved to the area in November 2018, from Wyoming. His Facebook page indicates a long career of farm management and ranch work.

Major crime unit brought in for investigation into missing Merritt cowboy

