Guilty plea entered in West Kelowna shooting

He drove his bike up to a car and shot the driver.

Tyrone Reynolds McGee pleaded guilty Friday to trying to kill a man in West Kelowna two years ago during a bizarre bicycle shooting.

According to Mounties, McGee, 31 was riding his bicycle at around 10:15 p.m., Aug. 2 2016, when he met up with a man driving a black BMW on Hudson Road near Highway 97.

The driver, a 48-year-old West Kelowna man since identified in the Vancouver media as Reginald Purdom, was shot several times and struck McGee with his car as he fled. His car ultimately stopped when it hit a light pole. That’s when police were called in.

READ ALSO: TARGET OF SHOOTING SENTENCED TO PRISON TIME

McGee was arrested shortly thereafter and the charges of attempted murder for a criminal organization was laid a couple months later.

“The suspect was located by officers along with police service dog Ice hiding in the immediate area and suffering from injuries believed to be non life-threatening in nature,” Const. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a media release at the time. “The RCMP believe this was a targeted incident not a random attack.”

Purdom pleaded guilty in 2006 in Washington state to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and ecstasy and was a key witness for the U.S. government in a drug conspiracy case that concluded last year.

McGee will be sentenced later this month. He has a lengthy criminal record out of the Lower Mainland.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.

Previous story
Red Cross to cover B.C. man’s $20,000 emergency airfare after evacuation
Next story
Task force hears concerns

Just Posted

Armstrong flood preparations continue

North Okanagan snowpack levels reaching all-time high

Task force hears concerns

Business owners lay out myriad of issues to city-founded group at town hall meeting

Predator plans water shutdown

Scheduled excavation across from sales office Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Missing Vernon woman sought

20-year-old may have ties to the Tappen area

Guilty plea entered in West Kelowna shooting

He drove his bike up to a car and shot the driver.

FEATURE FRIDAY: A life-changing injury hasn’t stopped this Kelowna man

Losing the use of his legs in 2014 didn’t stop Bruce Cook from performing on his motorbike

Vernon crisis line calling for more volunteers

“We like to say that, we don’t just save lives, we change them”

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. firm tied to Facebook scandal got $100K from feds in 2017

AggregateIQ received the one-time contribution from the National Research Council

Opponents reflect on Sedins’ careers ahead of final game

‘Pretty cool when you get to play against guys that you’ve watched and looked up to’

Canada adds 32,300 jobs, as unemployment rate stays at record low 5.8%

The last time the jobless rate was this low was in 2007

Red Cross to cover B.C. man’s $20,000 emergency airfare after evacuation

Evacuated to Whitehorse during wildfires but had to be flown to Vancouver for heart condition

Four Victoria police officers assaulted in past 24 hours

One officer still in hospital, Taser used in attempt to stop suspect

Cyclist found deceased in the South Okanagan

A male in his 50s was found dead in Oliver on April 2

Most Read