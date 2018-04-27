Guilty plea in crash that claims two young women

March 2016 crash claims the lives of two 20-year-olds

An Enderby man has pleaded guilty to six charges in connection with a fatal motor vehicle accident in March 2016 in Vernon.

Travis Fox, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of impaired driving causing death, two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm in connection with a single vehicle accident at 1:30 a.m. on March 6, 2016 on Highway 6 near Waddington Drive.

Carlee DeBoer, 20, of Enderby, and Paige Whitelaw, 20, of Ladysmith, passengers in a truck driven by Fox, were killed when the truck left the highway and tumbled into a ditch.

Two other passengers in the vehicle were injured.

The sentence hearing for Fox is on in Vernon Provincial Court.

