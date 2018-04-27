Flowers, balloons and words of condolences decorate the site of a fatal truck crash at the corner of Highway 6 and Waddington Drive which claimed the lives of two 20-year-olds in 2016. (Morning Star file photo)

Guilty plea in crash that claims two young women

March 2016 crash claims the lives of two 20-year-olds

An Enderby man has pleaded guilty to six charges in connection with a fatal motor vehicle accident in March 2016 in Vernon.

Travis Fox, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of impaired driving causing death, two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm in connection with a single vehicle accident at 1:30 a.m. on March 6, 2016 on Highway 6 near Waddington Drive.

See Charges laid in Highway 6 fatal

Carlee DeBoer, 20, of Enderby, and Paige Whitelaw, 20, of Ladysmith, passengers in a truck driven by Fox, were killed when the truck left the highway and tumbled into a ditch.

Two other passengers in the vehicle were injured.

See Motor vehicle accident claims two lives

The sentence hearing for Fox is on in Vernon Provincial Court.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Weekend search for Ryan Shtuka planned
Next story
Ailing health care biggest hurdle for Okanagan jail

Just Posted

Record radiothon shows heart

Vernon Jubilee Hospital will get a new pediatric oncology treatment room thanks to community

Lake Country man facing assault charges

A woman was seriously injured after an alleged aggravated assault on April 22

ALR an option for affordable housing development

UBC economist offers alternatives to speculation tax

Salmon Arm, Sicamous RCMP stop Alberta man in stolen vehicle

Vehicle was taken from Enderby, police were alerted

B.C. hires 20 more conservation officers

The province announces 12 new locations for conservation officer services this year

Goodbye sunshine and hello rain

Expect rain throughout the weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Korean leaders pledge denuclearization in historic meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Sexual harassment allegations against TVO host unsubstantiated: investigation

An independent investigation has cleared TVO host Steve Paikin of sexual harassment allegations

World needs to be ‘careful’ about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said that no one should expect a formal end to hostilities to happen quickly

Eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

10 people were killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

Developers: new condos part of Kelowna housing solution

Glemore Central will be a 105 unit condominium project set for completion in 2019

Former B.C. housing minister denies rumours he’s eyeing Surrey mayor’s chair

Langley MLA Rich Coleman says he ‘got a kick’ out of rumours

B.C. cyclist’s bike dragged several blocks after hit and run

Cyclist’s bike dragged underneath van after driver suffers ‘medical crisis’

Most Read