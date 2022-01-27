Firearms seized on Jan.13 (Kelowna RCMP)

Guns, drugs, heavy equipment and a crossbow seized by Kelowna RCMP

RCMP executed search warrants in Lake Country, Penticton and West Kelowna

Several weapons, nine trailers, heavy equipment and a dirt bike this month, were recovered this month by Kelowna RCMP.

On Jan.13, RCMP detachments worked together to execute three search warrants on homes in Lake Country and Penticton. During the searches, police recovered a significant amount of equipment and items that had been stolen. They seized nine trailers, a CAT skid steer, a utility task vehicle, tools, 18 firearms and a crossbow. The estimated value of the stolen property is $300,000. A man associated with the stolen items was arrested.

On Jan.19, officers searched a West Kelowna residence on the 3000-block of Elliott Road. The search found a loaded handgun, multiple magazines of ammunition and two firearm suppressors. Police also located 10 ounces of suspected cocaine and 10 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, cash and other materials consistent with drug trafficking. A man was arrested on scene without incident.

READ MORE: 4 arrested, guns seized after RCMP swarm West Kelowna residence

There was a final arrest and stolen item recovered on Jan.21, when Kelowna RCMP responded to a complaint of a man driving a vintage-style dirt bike at the intersection of Gordon Drive and Clement Ave. RCMP determined the dirt bike had been stolen earlier that morning during a break and enter at a business on Clement Ave. The driver was arrested and upon further investigation, officers also recovered cheques and electronics that had been stolen during the break and enter.

READ MORE: Aunt of woman found dead in Kelowna launches fundraiser for funeral

