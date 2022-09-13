Stolen property, cash and firearms (RCMP)

Guns, other weapons and bike chop shop found in Kelowna

Five men were arrested living at what RCMP called a ‘sophisticated camp’

A call from a concerned citizen helped Kelowna RCMP discover loaded guns and a bike chop shop in the Mission.

Around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 9, someone spotted a group of people moving a large number of items in the 3200-block of Amand Street and called police. Arriving at the scene an officer found a bike that he verified was stolen at the start of the trail that led to a sophisticated camp and found five men living there.

While speaking with them he learned possible firearms could be in one of the tents. With the assistance of other officers, the group of men was placed under arrest.

A search of the camp turned up loaded firearms, edged weapons, bear spray, a large amount of cash, and other property believed to have been stolen.

“These weapons are now off the streets of Kelowna but are a prime example of why the police have concerns with citizens taking the law into their own hands and entering these types of encampments, this could have been a very different outcome,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer.

If any of the property shown in the pictures belongs to you, please call the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at (250) 762-3300 and reference police file 2022-57365.

