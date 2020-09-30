A residence in West Kelowna’s McDougall Estates RV Park was the subject of a police search warrant on Tuesday, Sept. 29. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Guns seized in relation to southeast Kelowna murder investigation

RCMP seized several firearms from a West Kelowna home on Tuesday

RCMP executed a search warrant on a West Kelowna residence Tuesday, Sept. 29, in connection to a southeast Kelowna homicide investigation.

A man at the home in McDougall Estates RV Park said police attended his residence, seizing several firearms, some of which he claimed hadn’t been fired in the past two years.

The man called the search “illegal” saying the investigation likely found its way to his home by way of his son.

“Because (the murder) happened two blocks from my son’s house,” he said outside his home.

The man had signs with pro-gun rhetoric posted on his truck and home. They read, “If they take my gun it’ll be hot and empty,” and “Shoot first, ask questions later.”

Signs posted on the man’s property. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Police confirmed the search warrant was executed in relation to the late-August killing of Cory Allan Patterson.

On Aug. 30, an injured man arrived at Kelowna General Hospital with Patterson’s body in his vehicle following a reported shooting in southeast Kelowna. The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.

The RCMP’s initial investigation determined that the incident had happened while the two men were driving in the McCulloch Road area of Kelowna. Investigators believe the shooter fled the area in a light-coloured vehicle.

RCMP canvassing Pooley Road in southeast Kelowna on Sept. 2, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

READ MORE: East Kelowna shooting death deemed homicide

“This incident happened on our streets during the middle of the day,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy in early September. “Such a reckless and violent incident put everyone in the area at great risk. We are doing everything in our power to identify the person or persons and we are appealing to witnesses to come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gunsRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home
Next story
U.S. boater fined $1,000 for violation of Quarantine Act

Just Posted

Kelowna women’s outreach group expands to support men amid ‘stressful and uncertain times’

HOPE Outreach says they’re expanding services in reaction to ‘stressful and uncertain times’

Support sought for Vernon boy battling cancer

Local mom must travel between Vernon and Vancouver while five-year-old son undergoes treatment

Two new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region is at 533

Starfish Pack back in Vernon schools

Kalamalka Starfish Society resumes delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic

North Okanagan Literacy Society raises readers

Raise-A-Reader campaign benefits local group’s community programs

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

Documentary to celebrate the Shuswap’s music scene

Local initiative to feature several of the region’s artists

Guns seized in relation to southeast Kelowna murder investigation

RCMP seized several firearms from a West Kelowna home on Tuesday

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

6 puppies rescued in mass seizure on Princeton farm die from illness: BC SPCA

Of the 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized, most of the puppies suffered from parvo

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

Okanagan man accused of attacking two young boys back in court

Brian Lamb will remain behind bars until at least Oct. 14

U.S. boater fined $1,000 for violation of Quarantine Act

49-year-old man entered Canada to visit girlfriend in Surrey

Most Read