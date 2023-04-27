Gusty winds, downed power line sparks wildfire at Riske Creek west of Williams Lake

Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)
Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)
Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)

A tree falling on a power line in the community of Riske Creek sparked a wildfire and quick response from residents in the area this week.

The incident happened along Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, April 26, while the area was under a special weather statement due to strong, gusty winds. Traffic was temporarily impacted.

Thursday morning, the BC Wildfire Service reports the fire covered about 50 hectares and is considered being held.

This same area was hit hard by the 2017 wildfires, something which residents noted on social media following the incident.

READ MORE: Province issues high streamflow advisory for Southern Interior

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresCariboo

Previous story
Science World to get $20M from B.C. for leaky dome repairs
Next story
Supreme Court of Canada to release ruling tied to 2007 mass gang slaying in B.C.

Just Posted

Dr. Dalia Gottlieb-Tanaka (right) donated several pieces of artwork with special memories to hang on the walls of one of her favourite spots, Raku Rice and Noodle Bar, in downtown Vernon, approved with delight by restaurant co-owner Masako Manton. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon seniors’ art with special memories finds a home

Caravan Farm Theatre’s artistic director Estelle Shook says the theatre is “focused on bringing the community together” as the 2023 schedule has been announced. (File photo)
North Okanagan farm theatre acts on bringing community together

Fortis BC will be working at the intersection of Butt Road and Old Okanagan Highway in West Kelowna on April 27. (City of West Kelowna)
Work at intersection of Butt Rd and Old Okanagan Hwy to cause delays in West Kelowna

Sunset over Kelowna on Aug. 17, 2021. (Jen Zielinski/Black Press Media)
Morning Start: Living where you’re born