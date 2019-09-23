Habitat for Humanity comes to Vernon

Habitat for Humanity and the Vernon Legion are teaming up to talk about Veterans and seniors housing in town.

Jennifer Pace, president of Branch #25, said she’s optimistic the notice of motion being presented at a special meeting scheduled for tomorrow will move forward and the Legion will begin to embark on a journey that will affect the lives of many Veterans in the community.

Habitat for Humanity CEO Bill Miller will be presenting the exploratory stage of the project at Tuesday’s meeting at the Eagles Hall.

“Bill has spent his life in the construction industry, completed many successful projects and is currently working with the Enderby Legion on a housing project, I was very happy with the way he walked through the steps with me and I felt comfortable this was a project worthy of our legion,”

A special meeting is being held Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m at the Eagles Hall to discuss housing needs and projects.

