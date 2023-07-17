Hail at Sun Peaks Resort.

Hail at Sun Peaks Resort.

Hail blankets Sun Peaks

A storm brought hail to the Sun Peaks Resort area

Despite wildfires burning to the north and south of the area, Sun Peaks Resort received hail on Monday.

A storm brought rain, wind and hail to the region on Monday afternoon.

The resort’s web cameras show the ground of the village, the base of the Orient Quad, the golf course and the top of the Morrisey Express covered in white stuff, however, it should melt quickly.

All of the chairlifts were closed for the day. The resort is open to hiking and mountain biking for the summer.

The Bush Creek East fire is now an estimated 265 hectares and located southwest of Squaam Bay and 23 kilometres northwest of Chase, as a “vigorous surface fire” that is growing in a south-to-north direction away from any structures.

A small blaze estimated at .009 hectares was reported on Monday afternoon in the McGregor Creek area east of Kamloops.

Environment Canada is still forecasting thunderstorms for the area but will clear overnight. Temperatures for Tuesday will reach the low 20 C.

READ MORE: Wildfire near Adams Lake at 265 hectares, three new fires

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC StormKamloopsStorm

Previous story
1.39M hectares: B.C. wildfire season now worst on record

Just Posted

The B.C. Wildfire Service says a fire discovered Monday afternoon, July 17, on Bolean Lake Road south of Falkland is 0.009 hectares in size. (BCWS map)
Small wildfire discovered near Falkland lake

It cost the Vernon Winter Carnival Society the non-profit rate of $27,000 to rent Kal Tire Place arena to bring in Canadian country stars The Reklaws for a Winter Carnival concert in February. The Carnival and now Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce have spoken out against the city’s high rental fees, which will continue following a consultant’s report. (Morning Star - file photo)
Chamber choked by Vernon’s rental fee report

A delegation will appear before Vernon council to request that the city purchase and continue to operate Lincoln Lanes bowling alley Monday, July 17, 2023. (File photo)
UPDATE: Vernon staff against buying bowling alley; council wants longer look

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has arrested a man after a string of early morning fires. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon man arrested after string of fires