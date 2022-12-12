Indigenous Aymara women walk to the sacred mountain Inca Pucara for a day of prayer and fasting in a call for rain in Chiquipata, Bolivia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Residents in the highlands of La Paz say the lack of rain and frost since September is not allowing them to plant potatoes, beans, carrots and peas. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Indigenous Aymara women walk to the sacred mountain Inca Pucara for a day of prayer and fasting in a call for rain in Chiquipata, Bolivia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Residents in the highlands of La Paz say the lack of rain and frost since September is not allowing them to plant potatoes, beans, carrots and peas. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Hailstorm kills 7 in Bolivian village graduation celebration

Roof collapsed in Santiago de Pacharia, a small rural community in the high plains

Seven people attending a school graduation ceremony were killed when a roof fell during an intense hailstorm in Santiago de Pacharia, a small rural community in the high plains of Bolivia, local officials said Monday.

Two more bodies were pulled from the wreckage and accumulated hailstones, hours after five bodies were found initially, according to Adelio Velásquez, an official with the mayor’s office in the district of Achacachi, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of La Paz.

The Andean region has suffered a severe drought, but this weekend much of Bolivia experienced heavy rain, which often falls as hail in higher altitudes.

BoliviaSevere weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Update: Elderly man died in Penticton apartment fire
Next story
Cultural safety standard will force accountability in B.C. health care for Indigenous peoples

Just Posted

New child care facilities in Okanagan Landing and at the Vernon Recreation Complex that will provide nearly 200 new spaces for kids aged Kindergarten and younger need one more review and inspection from Interior Health before officially opening. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon child care spaces nearly ready

(@alonsorevilla/Twitter)
Morning Start: Saved by a television show

Armstrong’s Vienna Demontigny with her donation of 40 women’s bags and 10 men’s bag – Demontigny’s annual Armstrong Purse Project – that will be distributed with December food hampers by the Armstrong Food Bank. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Armstrong Purse Project stuffed with cards, gifts

The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)
Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats