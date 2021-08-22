Parishioners attend a mass on the grounds next to earthquake-damaged cathedral in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo / Matias Delacroix)

Parishioners attend a mass on the grounds next to earthquake-damaged cathedral in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo / Matias Delacroix)

Haiti raises earthquake death toll, passes 2,200

More than 12,000 people were injured and nearly 53,000 homes destroyed

Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency said Sunday that the toll from this month’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake has grown to 2,207, with 344 people still missing.

The previous figure had been 2,189 on Wednesday. The agency said via Twitter that 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000 houses were destroyed by the Aug.- 14 quake.

The new toll comes at a time when relief operations are expanding — the U.S.-based aid agency Samaritan’s Purse opened a field hospital Saturday — but authorities are struggling with security at distribution points. Gangs have hijacked aid trucks and desperate crowds have scuffled over bags of food.

In the hard-hit city of Les Cayes, meanwhile, some attended outdoor church services on Sunday because sanctuaries had been badly damaged by the quake, which was centered on the impoverished nation’s southwestern peninsula.

READ MORE: Quake injured wait for help as new disaster overwhelms Haiti

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Haiti

Previous story
Crews’ efforts helped slightly by Mother Nature on White Rock Lake wildifire

Just Posted

Cooler temperatures and rain, with more in the forecast, have helped a bit with suppression efforts on the White Rock Lake wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Crews’ efforts helped slightly by Mother Nature on White Rock Lake wildifire

Do you know which British Columbia city has the iconic peach shown here? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the fruit harvest?

The White Rock Lake fire as seen from 50th Parallel Winery in Lake Country at 5 a.m. on Aug. 16. (Jessie Ballard photo)
Rain eases some fire activity at White Rock Lake wildfire

According to BC Hydro, properties in the red area of this map have been without power since 9:33 a.m. Aug. 21. (Google Maps image)
UPDATE: Power restored after outage in parts of Vernon this morning