Half a dozen persons sought in North Okanagan

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are looking for the following suspects, wanted on various counts (clockwise from top left): Lexa Owen; Neil Medhurst; Wayne Bjerkseth; Scott Taylor; Brandon Boyce; Allan Jules. (RCMP photos)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are on the hunt for six wanted persons.

Lexa Owen, 28, is wanted for failure to comply with undertaking. She is described as Caucasion, 5’4”, 122 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes

Scott Taylor, 35, is wanted for extortion, assault and mischief. He is 5’10”, 170 lbs, Caucasion with blonde hair and blue eyes. He may also have an earring in his right ear.

Brandon Boyce is wanted for failure to comply with a probation order. The 24-year-old is 5’11” 141 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Allan Jules is wanted for breach of undertaking and breach of recognizance (four counts). The 25-year-old First Nations man is 6’, 179 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Wayne Bjerkseth is wanted for failure to comply with probation order, theft of motor vehicle, driving while disqualified and driving while licence suspended (three counts).

The First Nations male is 22-years-old, 5’6”, 128 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Neil Medhurts, 57, is wanted for two counts of failure to comply.

He is described as Caucasian, 5’11”, 201 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

“Do not approach or attempt to apprehend these individuals,” RCMP warn.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the following individuals is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

