Some Vernon homes are sticking with traditions and setting up decorations for a spooktacular Halloween, despite all the horror of 2020. (Contributed)

Halloween safety urged by North Okanagan RCMP

Tips offered for trick or treaters, drivers and parents

Tonight, streets in our neighbourhoods will be flooded with little ghouls and goblins out in search of treats and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP want to offer some helpful safety tips to help ensure everyone has a safe and fun Halloween.

Parents and guardians plan ahead;

• Plan their route in advance, arrange a meeting time and place;

• If a mask is part of your child’s costume, remind them to remove it while moving between houses;

• Review trick-or-treating safety rules with your children before they leave the house;

Children, be street smart;

• Never trick-or-treat alone. Always walk with an adult or a group of friends;

• A flashlight, glow stick, or reflective tape will increase your visibility;

• Never eat any candy until it has been checked by an adult you trust;

• Walk on sidewalks. Walk on the left-hand side of the road facing traffic if there is no sidewalk;

• Cross at crosswalks, watch for vehicles, and never jaywalk;

• Wait outside for treats, never enter a house;

Motorists;

• Remember, kids can get caught up in all the excitement and pedestrian safety may not be at the front of drivers’ minds.

• Drive with care and watch for little monsters and superheroes who may be darting between homes and across roadways hunting for goodies;

• Focus on driving and avoid distractions;

• Slow down in residential neighbourhoods.

Have a safe, fun and spooktacular Halloween!

