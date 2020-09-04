Hand watering only in Armstrong still in effect

Stage 2 water restrictions are in place while work is still underway

The City of Armstrong still has Stage 2 Water Conservation measures in effect while work is underway at the Fortune Creek water intake. (Photo courtesy Township of Langley)

Hand watering only is still in effect for residents using City of Armstrong water as upgrades to the Fortune Creek water intake are still underway.

Stage 2 water restrictions will remain in place until the contractor completes the planned bypass system that will supply water to the water treatment plant during construction.

Once the bypass is in operation the city will return to Stage 1 Water Conservation measures.

Work is being completed as quickly as possible, the city said, to minimize the impact to residents.

While the bypass system is under construction, the city moved from the surface water source to groundwater wells.

Water customers may notice the water from the wells is slightly warmer and may taste differently and require more soap for cleaning.

“Well water is entirely safe to use,” the city said in a statement Friday, Sept. 4. “The city continues to work with Interior Health to regularly test our water supply.”

During Stage 2 Restrictions, no person will:

i) use a sprinkler or irrigation system to water a lawn, garden, trees or shrubs; or

ii) wash driveways, sidewalks, parking lots or exterior building surfaces.

During Stage 2 a person may:

i) water trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables if watering is done by hand, but only during the

prescribed Stage 1 watering hours and days which are :

a. an even numbered address may water on even days of the calendar and

b. an odd numbered address may water on odd days of the calendar

c. between the hours of 7 am to 11 am and 7 pm to 11 pm; and

ii) Water newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables if watering by hand during

installation and for the following 24 hours.

These restrictions apply to all residents of the City of Armstrong, Pleasant Valley and Round Prairie

Specified Areas, Highland Park, Stardel, Silver Star and Lansdowne Water Districts and other residents of

Spallumcheen receiving City of Armstrong water.

