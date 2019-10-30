Sean Nelson delivers dozens of letters between Salmon Arm and Vernon looking to buy distressed properties to flip them. (Photo submitted)

Handwritten letters offering to buy Shuswap homes not a scam

Letters used to source properties to invest in, respondents usually in financial distress

Hand-written letters offering to buy properties in the Shuswap have been a cause for concern among recipients, though the practice is neither illegal nor uncommon.

One such letter was shared to a private Facebook group, Shuswap Everything Friendly Goes, where it garnered the scorn of many. Commenters mainly cited the unprofessional appearance of the letter leading them to believe it was the work of a scammer.

Read more: Summerland real estate agents handled many home transactions

Read more: Okanagan real estate market cools off

The letter was delivered by Sean Nelson, who says he has delivered dozens of them to homes in Salmon Arm and Vernon, offering to buy the property in hopes of improving residences and flipping them.

Nelson says the handwritten aspect of the letters is a marketing tactic designed to appeal to people who may respond to a more personal touch rather than a more official looking letter.

Sometimes Nelson goes door knocking and speaks to residents in plain clothes to ask ask if they know of any neighbours that are looking to sell their properties.

“It’s the same idea – if you go to a door dressed up in a suit, you are going to get a lot more negativity than something you can relate to people more on,” Nelson said.

Read more: Vancouver’s luxury real estate market to get a boost: forecast

Read more: Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board announces new CEO

Nelson’s strategy is to send out a large number of letters that result in a small amount of responses from what he admits are people usually in some sort of financial distress.

“It’s just an investors tactic to look into distressed properties and find properties to invest in, that’s all,” he said.

While not a licensed realtor, Nelson draws a close comparison of his work to that of yellow letter marketing strategies.

The Real Estate Council of British Columbia regulates licensed real estate professionals in B.C., and frequently hears from members of the public who have questions or concerns about real estate transactions.

Read more: B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Read more: Canadian Real Estate Association reports home sales climbed higher in July

In a statement, the council suggests buyers and sellers get the information they need in order to make well-informed decisions. This information can include working with a licensed real estate professional.

To ensure your home is being sold for its true value, the statement makes several suggestions. Take note of selling prices of other homes in your neighbourhood, have properties appraised by a licensed home appraiser and interview licensed agents and ask each of them to compare your home to similar listings.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight saving time
Next story
She was buried in Vernon’s cemetery 118 years ago

Just Posted

All ghosts and ghouls welcome for Enderby trick-or-treat trail

Participating businesses will be marked with orange and black balloons

Scarecrows help fill shelves at Armstrong food bank

Annual contest during Harvest Pumpkin Festival results in plenty of donations

Vernon firefighters grow Mo’s

Raising funds and awareness for men’s physical and mental health

Body of missing Vernon woman found

Vernon RCMP say the cause of death is not cinsidered suspicious

She was buried in Vernon’s cemetery 118 years ago

Ellen Weeks was the first person to be buried in the new cemetery

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

Abbotsford middle school teacher suspended for innapropraite touching of students after being warned to stop

Three students said touching made them feel uncomforatable but wasn’t sexual in nature

Province has acted on 92% of wildfire, flood response recommendations

Ninety-nine of the 108 recommendations made in the Abbott-Chapman report have been acted on

Shuswap elementary student reports being followed by suspicious driver

Ranchero Elementary notifies parents, RCMP of Oct. 30 incident near Mallory Road bus stop

Driver receives $1,500 fine for 2016 B.C. crash that killed girl, 15

Jacob Blanthorne initially faced 2 criminal offences for collision in Mission

Handwritten letters offering to buy Shuswap homes not a scam

Letters used to source properties to invest in, respondents usually in financial distress

RCMP warn of tax phone scam reported in Okanagan

Victims are being fooled by fake caller ID disguised as West Kelowna RCMP

B.C. Ferries issues travel bans to aggressive, abusive passengers

Motorist ‘aggressively drove toward’ a ferry worker in one incident this month

Chemainus man charged after German shepherd found abandoned in woods, tied with cable

It’s a miracle one-year-old German Shepherd Hope survived

Most Read