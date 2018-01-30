Hard-cover books and plastic film are no longer accepted at Regional District of North Okanagan recycling drop centres due to changes in global markets. (Thinkstock photo)

Hard-cover books, plastic film banned from RDNO recycling

Change in global markets and an increase in control guidelines two main factors

  • Jan. 30, 2018 10:30 a.m.
  • News

The Regional District of North Okanagan Recycling Drop Centres will no longer accept hard-cover books and plastic film.

That’s because a change in global markets and an increase in control guidelines from purchasers has caused the accepted amount of contamination in recyclables to decrease.

“These rapidly changing policies regarding the import of recyclables is having a significant impact of recycling programs throughout North America,” said Mike Fox, RDNO’s general manager of community services.

“This situation is continuously evolving, and the RDNO will react accordingly to keep residents informed of the changes, and how local programs might be impacted.”

Residents are encouraged to make use of their curbside recycling bins, provided by Recycle BC, and to drop off any extra recycling at the Vernon, Armstrong and Lumby Recycle BC Depots. The RDNO recycling drop centres can be used as a secondary alternative.

The Recycle BC Depots and the RDNO Recycling Drop Centres are encouraging residents to educate themselves on what is accepted for recycling at their facilities, and how to keep recyclables contamination-free.

