Harry the iconic horse has been stolen (Diamond H Tack Inc./ Submitted)

Harry the iconic horse stolen from Diamond H Tack in Kelowna

The horse on wheels was rolled away at 4:50 p.m. on June 20

Harry the horse has reportedly been stolen from Diamond H Tack in Kelowna.

Ashley Robson, an employee, said that at 4:50 p.m. on June 20, two men drove up to the store on Kirschner Road with a new model U-Haul, wheeled the horse statue into a van and drove off.

The entire theft took about one and a half minutes, said Robson.

One man is reported to have been wearing a red sweater with dark shorts while the other, a smaller man, was dressed in a dark top and dark shorts.

The iconic horse has been standing guard at the tack store for the past 26 years under the ownership of Heather Robson and Heather Moffat.

“He’s really important,” said Ashley Robson.

The horse stands 15.3 Hands High, or approximately five feet tall to the shoulder. Harry is on a steel base with wheels and is brown in colour.

Robson said that the employees will be able to identify Harry even if he has been altered or painted and urged people to report any horse-related sightings.

Diamond H Tack is available to be contacted with information at 1-778-215-5631, or on Facebook and Instagram.

A report has been filed with the RCMP and if anyone notices suspicious activity they are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppers.net.

