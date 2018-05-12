Pixabay

Have a cute date this weekend? Here are a few places you can take them

Grab a few friends or go solo with your date around Kelowna and the Okanagan

Looking for a place to take your significant other? Try these fabulous locations around Kelowna and the Okanagan.

1. How good are you at solving puzzles? EXIT Kelowna is great for those who enjoy problem-solving, or just enjoy the indoors. We recommend trying to escape from the rooms with a few friends, which makes an excellent opportunity for a double date. EXIT is located on Harvey Avenue.

2. If you like drinking Kelowna’s Smile Cycle Tours might be a good start to a day with your date and a group of friends. The big bike will take you through downtown Kelowna (or Penticton) for a craft beer crawl, a historical ride or to three of Kelowna’s wineries. Book online.

3. If you’re feeling a little more adventurous (or would like something more coupley focused), try the Oyama Zipline Adventure Park at 5617 Oyama Lake Rd. Mothers also get a deal for Mother’s Day.

4. For something casual, walk with your loved one along Salmon Arm’s wharf, located in Marine Park. Eat an ice cream cone and enjoy the view.

5. Or if you’re not feeling like a drive to Salmon Arm, sample one of the massive ice cream/cake shake at The Peach in Penticton. Located on Lakeshore Drive, The Peach is the perfect date spot for those who enjoy a walk along Penticton’s waterfront.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
