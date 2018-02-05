Have you seen this man?

Police and family of Kelly MacLean are concerned for his well-being

Family of a missing Okanagan man are concerned for his well-being

Kelly MacLean was last heard from on Jan. 5 and was reported missing on Feb. 1.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey there is nothing to indicate foul play at this time and police believe he is either in the Kelowna or Vernon area.

Family say MacLean could also be in the Grand Forks area as he had connections there.

Since MacLean’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads; however, he remains missing.

Description of Kelly MacLean:

Caucasian man

34 years old

6 ft 3 in (191 cm)

170 lbs

brown hair

blue eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelly MacLean is urged to contact their local police. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

