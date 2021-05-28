Have your say on new Vernon park

The City of Vernon is looking for feedback on its designs for a new park in the place of the old Civic Centre. (City of Vernon)

More feedback is wanted on the design concept for Vernon City Centre Park so the survey has been extended until the end of the month.

Respondents now have until May 30 to click on to engagevernon.ca, take a virtual tour and provide some feedback that will be presented to council next month.

Design concepts for the lot formerly home to the Civic Centre were based on the input gathered from nearly 1,000 survey respondents last summer.

Those who participated voiced they wanted a green gathering place for friends and family to gather, picnic, relax and socialize.

Results showed people want a place where people of all generations can participate in activities like reading, napping and playing in comfortable, safe and lit spaces.

The designs for the new park feature a formal plaza, a 4.8-metre wide promenade, large lawns, picnic grove, public art, game spaces and a children’s playground.

A 200-metre long walkway loops its way around the heart of the park and a mounded hill, or “sunset lawn”, is a prominent feature in the centre.

A five-minute-long video takes curious Vernonites on a digital tour of the designs that include an area inspired by rec rooms where guests can partake in chess, bocce, ping pong and foosball.

A survey and questions-and-answers section are open to residents on engangevernon.ca.

“Your feedback today will help make this new park a highlight of the City Centre neighbourhood for generations to come.”

