Havoc at Trout Creek convenience store

The Go Market was the scene of an incident that brought RCMP and ambulance

RCMP responded to an incident on Friday evening Oct. 22 at the Trout Creek Go Market convenience store and gas station. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

The Go Market gas station and convenience store in Trout Creek was the site of a large police presence late on Friday evening, Oct. 22.

Unconfirmed reports indicate a standoff occurred between an individual and RCMP at around 7:30 p.m.

The inside of the store was visible to a Black Press reporter on scene, with items such as the ice cream freezer appearing to have been thrown around.

The RCMP have been contacted for more information.

It is believed that no staff were injured at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

