Hazardous waste rounded up on Westside

North Westside residents looking to clear their homes of dangerous goods have a special opportunity to do so this weekend.

A hazardous waste round up takes place Saturday, July 23, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Westside transfer station for residents with valid ID.

Household paint and aerosol paint, flammable liquids and aerosols, domestic pesticides with the poison symbol and PCP number, gas (in an approved ULC container), household and automotive batteries, electronics and computer equipment, along with small appliances, lights and light fixtures will all be collected. No propane tanks, chemicals or commercial waste products will be accepted.

The transfer station is located along the Sugarloaf Mountain/Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road (turn at the corner of Westside Road and Sugarloaf Mountain FSR).

