The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) hosted their annual hazardous household waste roundup event in Creston on Sept. 19. Hundreds of cars passed through the parking lot of the rec centre for the four-hour event, and one-by-one they lined up and were met by volunteers who sorted through and organized whatever electronics and other hazardous items they had to offer. Volunteers from the Creston Fire Rescue, RDCK, Terrapure Environmental and other organizations sifted through large quantities of car batteries, paint, computers, TVs, DVDs, household cleaners, lightbulbs and more. Following the event, the waste was sent to a disposable facility in Kelowna for further sorting and disposal. In addition to Creston, the RDCK hosted hazardous roundup events in Kaslo, Castlegar, Silverton and Nakusp throughout the month of September. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)

Hazardous waste rounded up on Westside

North Westside residents can drop off paints, aeresols, computers, flammables, batteries

North Westside residents looking to clear their homes of dangerous goods have a special opportunity to do so this weekend.

A hazardous waste round up takes place Saturday, July 23, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Westside transfer station for residents with valid ID.

Household paint and aerosol paint, flammable liquids and aerosols, domestic pesticides with the poison symbol and PCP number, gas (in an approved ULC container), household and automotive batteries, electronics and computer equipment, along with small appliances, lights and light fixtures will all be collected. No propane tanks, chemicals or commercial waste products will be accepted.

The transfer station is located along the Sugarloaf Mountain/Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road (turn at the corner of Westside Road and Sugarloaf Mountain FSR).

