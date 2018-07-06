Hazmat incident closes Vernon’s Peanut Pool

Popular attraction expected to be reopened Saturday

Shortly after 10 a.m. Friday, a chemical reaction causing chlorine gas resulted in the evacuation and closure of the popular Peanut Pool at Vernon’s Lakeview Park for the day.

“A couple of employees from the pool had mixed some chemicals together…which, the reaction created chlorine gas,” said Capt. Colin Clarke with Vernon Fire Rescue Services. “We had accumulations of chlorine gas in the room where the pump is. We checked the room for gas concentrations. Didn’t find any so we removed the hazardous mixture from the pump room and dispersed it into the pool where it was safely disposed of.

“Staff will be able to adjust the chemical levels in the pool.”

There were about 50 people attending the popular attraction when the incident happened. Clarke said pool staff did a great job getting everybody out safely.

Pool staff were looked at by ambulance personnel as Vernon Fire Rescue Services helped clean up the site.

Normal chlorine levels are being restored in the pool and the popular facility should reopen Saturday.

