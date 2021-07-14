Hazmat spill closes Lumby pool and spray park

Hazmat teams are converging in Lumby to clean up a chemical spill at a popular water park.

Oval Park, including the pool and spray park on Glencaird Street, are closed as hazmat crews clean up the area. The White Valley Community Centre and Okanagan Regional Library are also closed.

“There has been a severe chemical spill at the spray park this morning,” Lumby pool administrators said in a social media post. “Please stay clear from the pool/spray park area until it is safe and we will make another post once we know more. Thank you for everyone’s cooperation at this time.”

RCMP, Lumby Fire Department and Vernon Fire Rescue are on scene cleaning up the spill.

“The area is currently restricted to the public while police and fire investigate,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn said.

While opening the park for the day and performing their routine maintenance operations, a Lumby staff member reported feeling unwell while handling chemicals, and is on route to the hospital for further observation.

“The area has been secured with no public access permitted. There is no risk to the public at this time and emergency responders are on site responding to the call. We will work closely with emergency responders in investigating incident,” said Tom Kadla, Village of Lumby’s chief administrative officer.

The Village of Lumby operates White Valley Parks and Recreation services on behalf of the RDNO. A notice will be issued once the park can be reopened and available to the public.

