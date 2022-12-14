(Marcus Audette/Facebook)

He is fishing in the sky with dad: Kelowna Apple Bowl crash victim identified

A GoFundMe has been started for the man killed in a rollover crash on Dec. 12, off Burtch Rd

The man that died in a rollover near the Apple Bowl Stadium in Kelowna has been publicly identified.

Marcus Audette was killed after his vehicle rolled down the embankment off Burtch Road at approximately 8a.m. on Dec. 12.

READ MORE: UPDATE: One dead after rollover near Kelowna’s Apple Bowl Stadium

Kelowna RCMP has confirmed that one person died, and another was sent to hospital after a rollover.

Audette’s death comes exactly five years after his father died, said his friend Eddy Hodgson on Facebook.

“He is fishing in the sky above catching up with dad and sharing laughs and drinking beers,” said Audette’s sister Alaina Mckilligan on Facebook.

A GoFundMe has been started to support Audette’s family with funeral expenses.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
