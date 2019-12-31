Head-on collision in Peachland leaves two severely injured

The crash closed a section of the Highway between Peachland and Summerland for hours

West Kelowna RCMP frontline officers and RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services (COTS) responded to a two-vehicle collision along Highway 97 near Antlers Beach in Peachland on Monday night at around 8:30 p.m.

According to witnesses at the scene, a Subaru SUV was heading northbound along Highway 97 when it collided head-on with a Ford pickup truck. Emergency crews rushed to the scene where they discovered the two vehicles heavily damaged.

First responders required the ‘jaws of life’ to safely remove the driver and passenger of the Subaru. Both occupants, a man, and a woman sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital by BC Emergency Health Services.

The driver and passenger of the full-size pickup truck were transported to the hospital by ambulance for minor non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation, which is still in its early stages, remains ongoing at this time, however, weather and road conditions appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

The highway was closed while the collision was being investigated but has since re-opened. We appreciate the public’s patience during this time.

RCMP wants to remind motorists to take their time, use caution and adapt their driving to the weather conditions when out on the roads today.

