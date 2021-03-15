Heads up: Cyclists, scooters and skateboards back on Vernon streets

Take caution, the City of Vernon urges, as pathways become more populated in warmer weather

Crosswalks with lines of squares, called ‘elephant’s feet,’ mean cyclists do not need to dismount to cross. Drivers should watch for people coming from both directions. (City of Vernon photo)

Spring has sprung and more people are out enjoying the weather on the shoelace express.

Four-wheeled and two-wheeled riders are cruising in the bike lanes and on the sidewalks and the City of Vernon is reminding everyone to take care of one another.

“As spring arrives, many Vernon residents are eager to dust off their bikes or enjoy a sunny walk, so it’s a good time to remind ourselves of the basic rules and etiquette that help keep these activities safe and enjoyable for everyone,” Active Transportation coordinator Angela Broadbent said.

Motorists are reminded to keep their heads up and check both ways before turning, especially when turning across a bike lane or where pathways intersect.

Be sure to check for cyclists before opening car doors after parking.

Extra attention is called for when driving downtown, near parks and in low light.

Whether walking, biking, scootering or skateboarding, be mindful of others and keep the right, except to pass.

A simple ding of the bell or “on your left” will warn others of your presence.

Cyclists are reminded to dismount and walk across the road unless using an ‘elephant’s foot’ crosswalk.

Enjoying the city’s paths at night? Wear bright and reflective clothing for more visibility. Reflectors and lights on your pet’s collar will help keep them safe.

For more information, visit vernon.ca/headsup.

