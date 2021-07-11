Medical marijuana is shown in Toronto on November 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Medical marijuana is shown in Toronto on November 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Health Canada pulls pre-rolled joints contaminated with yeast, mould and bacteria

Health Canada says about 11,304 were sold in in Alberta, the Northwest Territories and Yukon

Health Canada has issued a recall that could harsh some Canadians’ cannabis buzz.

The agency is pulling three batches of pre-rolled joints that may be contaminated with yeast, mould and bacteria.

The recall applies to two types of Atlas Growers Ltd.’s pre-rolls sold between December 1, 2020 and last Wednesday.

The affected products are Natural History Zour Apples Full Flower Pre-Rolls and Atlas Growers Zour Apples Full Flower Pre-Rolls.

Health Canada says approximately 11,304 of the three-joint packs were sold in in Alberta, the Northwest Territories and Yukon.

The agency says exposure to yeast, mould and bacteria may cause allergic symptoms, but serious health consequences are rare.

The recalled lot numbers are: P200027, P200044 and P210008.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cannabis

Previous story
If an election were called, how much fight do Conservative premiers have left?

Just Posted

B.C. Wildfire Service helicopters battling the Becker Lake Fire near Vernon have been having problems with watercraft interfering with their ability to draw water from the north end of Kalalmalka Lake. (Wayne Emde photo)
Wildfire crews, RCMP warn watercraft users to avoid north end of Coldstream lake

A plane drops retardant on the Becker Lake fire in Vernon, above Pottery Road, Saturday, July 10. (Tyler Martin/Instagram tylermartinphoto)
Evacuation alert issued for Becker Lake Fire in Vernon

An overturned truck on Highway 6 three kilometres east of Lumby between McInnes Road and Blue Springs Road has resulted in single-lane alternating traffic.
Highway 6 east of Lumby reduced to single-lane alternating traffic

The Peach City Beach Cruise in Penticton has featured many vintage and collectible vehicles, including this baby blue Corvette convertable. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation