Health Canada has seized sexual enhancement products from a business in Langford, including the two pictured here, and is warning anyone who purchased them to not use them due to health risks. (Courtesy of Health Canada)

Health Canada seizes hazardous sexual enhancement products from multiple B.C. stores

Customers are cautioned not to use the products as they may contain dangerous ingredients

Health Canada has seized sexual enhancement products from a pair of B.C. businessed as they may pose serious health risks.

The agency confiscated eight different products from a store in Langford, according to a news release, as well as products from stores in Port Coquitlam and Hamilton, Ont.

According to Health Canada, these products are considered hazardous as they are not approved by the regulatory agency and may contain additional ingredients not on the label, or may contain dangerous ingredients or combinations of ingredients.

The seized products include Alien Power Platinum 11000 because a similarly packaged product was found to contain tadalafil, Black Panther #1 in single and three packs and Black Panther Platinum 30K for being labelled as containing yohimbe, Lucky Lady as a similarly packaged product contained tadalafil, ResErection! as a similarly packaged product contains sildenafil and tadalafil, and Rhino as a similarly packaged product contained aminotadalafil.

The problem ingredients found in the seized products are only available by prescription in Canada, as they require doctor supervision to be used safely due to the heightened risk of side effects that can be fatal.

The public is encouraged to stop using the seized products and to consult a health care professional if any health concerns have arisen from their use.

A full list of the affected products, along with photos of their packaging and details on their risks, is available on the Government of Canada’s recall and safety alert website.

