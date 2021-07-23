Heat and high winds drive Nk’Mip wildfire north of Osoyoos

Anarchist Mountain residents have all been forced to evacuate

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department has been working with BC Wildfire on establishing protective guards and battling the Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire. (Anarchist Mountain Fire Department Facebook)

The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire continued to advance on McKinney Road east of Oliver overnight.

According to the update from the BC Wildfire on Friday morning, high temperatures and wind speeds led to a significant spread towards Camp McKinney Road.

The road is currently fully closed from Oliver to Mount Baldy according to DriveBC.

High winds and increased smoke made getting an accurate map of the fire difficult and no size increase beyond the previous 2,000 hectares has been officially announced.

Crews worked overnight to protect structures and infrastructure, with heavy equipment being used to build fireguards.

The steep terrain and rocky areas have limited the use of equipment in some parts of the fire.

Crews have also been working on making properties FireSmart, removing available fuel with the aim of reducing the fire impact.

Evacuation orders expanded to cover all of Anarchist Mountain on Thursday afternoon, and the Osoyoos Indian Band issued their own expanded evacuation orders to properties in the evening.

