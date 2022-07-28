Fire truck. (Morning Star file photo)

Heat has Vernon firefighters on wildfire alert

Fire Rescue Services preparing for increased risk of wildfire conditions

Emergencies can happen anytime and Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) is taking steps to ready itself for the height of wildfire season and reminding citizens and visitors about the important things we can all do to keep each other safe.

Already this year, fire departments across the North Okanagan have responded to multiple grass and wildland fires and the fire danger rating has fluctuated between low and high at various times.

“The risk of wildfire can change quickly, particularly when we are experiencing heat like we’ve seen this week,” said fire chief David Lind. “We need to practice fire safety all the time, and when high heat and sunshine are drying out the region, we need to pay even closer attention to our activities.

“If people are spending time in the mountains, around lakes, in camping areas, or on trails, it’s paramount that everyone does their part to prevent human-caused wildfires to protect themselves, our communities, and our emergency responders.”

Throughout the summer season, VFRS will adjust its operations, as necessary, to have firefighters stationed at Fire Station 3 during higher risk periods.

“Residents in the Predator Ridge area may notice career and auxiliary firefighters working and training out of Station 3 at various times when the fire danger rating is listed as extreme, particularly during the hottest part of the day when fire behaviour can be more aggressive,” said Lind.

To report an emergency or fire in Vernon call 911. To report a wildfire, call the BC Wildfire Service at 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions and more, visit bcwildfire.ca.

