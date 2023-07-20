A heat warning is in place for the majority of the Okanagan for Thursday and Friday, July 20 and 21. (Environment Canada)

A heat warning is in place for the majority of the Okanagan for Thursday and Friday, July 20 and 21. (Environment Canada)

Heat warning in effect for majority of Okanagan

Temperatures are expected to reach 35 degrees

A heat warning is in place for the majority of the Okanagan.

“An unseasonably hot period will persist for the next two days,” said a release from Environment Canada. “Daytime temperatures will drop to the low 30s this weekend.”

In the Okanagan, the heat warning begins just south of Salmon Arm and south to Osoyoos. And on top of temperatures reaching 35 in Okanagan, there is also a 30 per cent chance of showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Interior Health wants to remind the public that this is a heat warning and not an extreme heat emergency yet. Both Environment Canada and Interior Health also reminds the public to stay in cool places, drink lots of water, check in on family and neighbours, wear sunscreen when outside, and to not leave pets in locked vehicles.

The heat warning is in effect for Thursday and Friday.

READ MORE: AMBER ALERT: Search for 2 missing children, mother continues across B.C.

READ MORE: Rapidly growing wildfire extinguished 50ft from Kelowna homes

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsEnvironment Canada weatherheat warningKelownaNews and WeatherOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Smiling castaway and ‘braver’ dog return after months adrift on the Pacific
Next story
Driver loses car a second time in 30 days for excessive speeding near Golden

Just Posted

Bailey Millan-Brule, a youth advisory committee member for the Vernon branch of Canadian Mental Health Association, is pleased a Foundry centre for youth aged 12-24 will be located in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
More mental health, substance use support for North Okanagan youth

A large wildfire burns this handout image provided by the Government of Alberta and posted on their social media page. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Alberta- Alberta Wilfire
Pilot dead after West Kelowna-based helicopter crashes battling wildfire

The City of Vernon encourages residents, businesses and visitors to stay cool as a heat warning has been issued for the Okanagan Valley. (Black Press - file photo)
Vernon encourages residents, visitors: stay cool

A GoFundMe campaign has been started in memory of a 17-year-old boy named Solomon, to help his parents and five siblings. (GoFundMe photo)
Vernon bride-to-be steps up for bridesmaid in wake of death