Heat warning issued for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canda has reissued a heat warning for the Okanagan and Shuswap.
While temperatures aren’t expected to reach the sweltering 40 C they did in late June and early July, residents of the Okanagan and the Shuswap can expect highs reaching up to 35 C on Friday and Saturday, dropping to 18 C at night.
Young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors are at greater risk to experience symptoms of heat-related illness which may include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
To stay safe from the heat, Environment Canada recommends:
- Drinking plenty of water even before feeling thirsty
- Checking on older family, friends and neighbours
- Scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day
- Creating shade with an umbrella or wide-brimmed hats
- Never leaving people or pets inside a parked vehicle
- Watching for the symptoms of heat illness
- Blocking the sun by closing curtains or blinds
- Taking regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place if working outdoors
Relatively cooler temperatures are expected to return Sunday.
