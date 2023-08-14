A person cools off in Lynn Creek in North Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Health authorities as well as local and provincial governments across British Columbia are providing guidance on how best to deal with a sweltering heat wave that began in British Columbia’s southern coast this weekend is expected to expand into the Interior starting today.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Heat wave that hit B.C.’s south coast expected to spread to Interior

Highs in the 30s expected across the southern portions of the province

Health authorities and local and provincial governments across British Columbia are providing guidance on how best to deal with a sweltering heat wave that began in the province’s southern coast this weekend and is expected to expand into the Interior starting today.

Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health say temperatures are the most important determinant of health outcomes, noting that it can take hours for people’s bodies to cool and for physiological strain to decrease after sustaining high temperatures.

Forecasts in those regions are calling for daytime high temperatures reaching the high 20s or low 30s on the coast and for inland temperatures reaching the mid to high 30s.

Several cities in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have also opened up dedicated indoor cooling centres and outdoor cooling stations for those looking to escape the heat.

Environment Canada, which has issued heat warnings and special weather statements for much of southern B.C. this week, says well above seasonal daytime temperatures combined with elevated overnight temperatures will offer little relief from the heat.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has said a repeat of the 2021 heat dome, which claimed more than 600 lives, is not in the forecast but is warning people to take precautions to stay out of the heat, drink water and limit activity.

Forests Minister Bruce Ralston has said the above-average temperatures will quickly dry out watersheds and people should continue to conserve water.

More than 80 per cent of the province has reached Level 4 or 5 drought conditions, the highest possible rankings.

