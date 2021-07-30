Heatwave posing suppression challenges for Brenda Creek wildfire

Temperatures are projected to reach highs of 35 C for both Friday and Saturday

With temperatures reaching highs of 35 C for both Friday and Saturday, BC Wildfire Service said that fire suppression efforts for the Brenda Creek wildfire may be challenged when temperatures peak in the afternoon on July 31.

“Today will be mainly sunny with smoke and a slight risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon,” said BC Wildfire in a Friday morning (July 30) update.

“Saturday will be similar with hot and dry conditions and temperatures again peaking in the high to mid-thirties.”

Crews are anticipating high-based thunderstorms with dry lightning and gusty winds due to a risk of subtropical moisture. Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the entire Okanagan Valley, which is in effect until Saturday.

READ MORE: No growth at Brenda Creek wildfire

There are 34 firefighters on site today, accompanied by four support staff and two danger tree assessors/fallers. Personnel is supported by three helicopters, 20 pieces of heavy equipment and members from BC Wildfire Service’s incident management team.

The fire is measured at 824 hectares and remains classified as out of control.

Hot spots along the fire perimeter have been identified with the help of a full infrared scan of the fire. Crews will be mopping up along the east flank of the fire in areas where danger tree assessors/fallers have ensured it is safe to do so.

Perimeter crews on the northeast of the fire are working on a complete mop-up on a small excursion outside of the guard. Crews are patrolling a guard located south of the fire perimeter and are utilizing a skidder to extinguish hot spots.

Personnel will continue to look for opportunities to complete small burns along established guards.

READ MORE: Hot, dry and windy conditions will make Brenda Creek fire more aggressive: BC Wildfire

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan