Heavily armed police presence in Kelowna

RCMP entered an apartment building downtown Kelowna with guns drawn, Thursday afternoon.
The incident unfolded about 2 p.m. in the 900-block of Leon Avenue.
The street was blocked by several police cruisers as heavily armed officers swarmed the area.
According to a witness, police were called to check on the wellbeing of someone who may have had a firearm.
The witness added residents were told to stay indoors while police checked on the person.
By 2:30 p.m. police were seen leaving Leon Ave.
Heavy police response along 900block of Leon Avenue. Report indicate guns were drawn briefly. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/NDHjBR9F9u
— Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) June 11, 2020
