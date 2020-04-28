A heavy police presence was spotted near the Vernon Okanagan College campus midday Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Google Maps)

Heavy police presence, dogs, near Vernon college ends in 3 arrests

More information to come

An unfolding police incident in the area around Okanagan College Vernon Campus resulted in the arrest of at least three suspects Tuesday, April 28.

The suspects failed to stop at a road check established by North Okanagan Traffic Services around midday Tuesday, media relations officer Cpl. Mike Halskov said.

More details will be released as the investigation is ongoing.

“This is an unfolding event and details are limited at this time, however I can report three suspects are in custody thanks to the assistance of Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the Police Service Dog Section,” Cpl. Halskov said.

